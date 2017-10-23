Former Buffalo VA nurse pleads guilty to stealing patient medication

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A former Buffalo VA nurse has pleaded guilty to stealing pain medication.

Dorothy Sellari, 61, of Williamsville, pleaded guilty to theft of government property. According to the assistant U.S. attorney handling the case, Sellari was employed as an LPN at the Buffalo VA in July 2015 when she unlawfully took a dose of hydromorphone prescribed for a patient for her own use.

A VA Inspector General’s investigation determined that the defendant had previously taken and used “waste” amounts of medication prescribed for VA patients.

Sellari faces up to one year in prison and a $100,000 fine when she is sentenced Feb. 5.