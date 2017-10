GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — A free Narcan training session is going to take place at Grand Island High School.

The event will teach community members how to properly administer naloxone (Narcan) and perform follow-up care.

Naloxone is used to treat narcotic overdoses.

The training session will take place in the school’s auditorium on Monday from 6-8 p.m.

Those interested in attending must register here.