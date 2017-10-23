Hamilton Police make arrest in 2005 murder of Niagara Falls man

Michael Parmer, 22, from Niagara Falls, was killed in Hamilton, Ont. in 2005.

HAMILTON, ONT. (WIVB) – Hamilton Police have made an arrest in the 12-year-old cold case murder of a Niagara Falls man.

Jermaine Dunkley, 32, was charged with first degree murder in the death of 22-year-old Michael Parmer.

Parmer was killed 12 years ago in the parking lot near the former CD Sports Bar at 180 Ottawa St. in Hamilton.

According to Hamilton Police, on Sept. 8, 2005, Parmer traveled with four friends from Niagara Falls to attend CD Sports Bar, where they remained until closing time. When they left the venue, they continued to socialize with people outside. It’s estimated there were between 25 and 40 people in the parking lot at the time.

Parmer’s friends got into the car to leave shortly after 3 a.m., at which time they realized Parmer was not in the vehicle. The group then heard a gunshot and saw Parmer lying down in the parking lot, with several people rushing to his aid.

He was taken to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

“Hamilton Police Service’s Homicide Unit conducted an exhaustive investigation in the years following but the case eventually went cold until recently,” Hamilton Police said in a statement.

In Aug. 2017, Hamilton Police issued a plea for fresh information in the case. Hamilton Police, “with the assistance of the community, the Kingston Police Service and the Toronto Police Service” arrested Dunkley for the murder on Monday.

Dunkley appeared before court earlier this morning for a first appearance and has been remanded to custody until further notice

 

 

 

