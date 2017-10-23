Hundreds pay their respects to fallen officer Craig Lehner

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — Family, friends, and fellow officers are preparing to say a final goodbye to fallen Buffalo Police K-9 officer and diver Craig Lehner.

Officer Lehner will be laid to rest Wednesday. Monday and Tuesday people can pay their respects in Hamburg at the Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home. Both wakes are open to the public.

Monday, hundreds of people mourned together at the wake. Police officers from all over western New York and even Canada came to pay their respects.

“We’ve seen a lot of emotion, especially with a lot of the officers breaking down some having a tough time because they were so close to him, they were a tight knit group of people,” said Charles Castiglia, president of Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home.

The funeral home allowed all law enforcement inside for a private viewing before opening it to the public.

“It gave the police an opportunity to have their own time alone with their fallen brotheren,” said Castiglia.

American flags, blue line flags and army flags all waived in memory of officer Lehner.

Many people that attended the visitation hours have never met the fallen officer.

“There’s quite a few people who have showed up that do not know the family or him, but they just want to be here to show their support. The family wants them here,” said Castiglia.

Over two days more than 80 SPCA Paws for Love therapy dogs will be on hand to offer comfort to people in mourning.

Visitation hours will resume Tuesday from 3 to 8 p.m.