FILLMORE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Someone in Allegany County bought a TAKE 5 ticket worth more than $67,000.

The jackpot-winning ticket was sold at the FMB Supermarket at 44 S. Genesee St. in Fillmore.

The winning numbers for the October 22 drawing were 05-13-25-29-30.

Drawings are televised every night at 11:21 p.m. If you have a winning ticket, it must be cashed within one year of the drawing.