Local fourth graders make cards for Officer Lehner’s family

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Even at nine-years-old, students at Buffalo School 99 understand the immense responsibility police officers have in their communities.

I asked fourth grader Gene’ah Child what police officers do.

“They protect the town, the city,” she said.

When the Queen City lost one of it’s own, Officer Craig Lehner, Child and her fellow classmates felt the need to do something.

“A lot of them live down in the Niagara River area, so they got to see a little bit firsthand what was happening. And they wanted to reach out and do something for the Buffalo Police Department,” explained the students’ teacher, Katie Fabi.

Lehner’s body was recovered from the Niagara River Tuesday, five days after he dove in for a training exercise in body recovery.

Fabi’s fourth graders led the way, and all of the Stanley Makowski Early Childhood Center pitched in to make around 1,000 handmade cards for Officer Lehner’s family and the Buffalo Police Department.

“They actually earn ‘Choice Time’ every day, where they can earn the computer, the playground, and they actually started to use their ‘Choice Time’ to make cards,” Fabi told News 4.

Buffalo School Resource Lieutenant Gail Allen accepted the handmade gifts on the department’s behalf Monday morning.

“For them to show this generosity at this young age, and this much consideration and all the thought that went into this project for them, and then they got the whole school involved. It’s nice and warming. This school has a special place in my heart now,” Allen said.

Officer Lehner, along with his K-9 partner Shield, often did searches for the schools; Lt. Allen knew him personally.

“We were talking about him that morning before the diving accident and how promising he’s going to be,” she said.

As a way to say thank-you for their generosity, Allen gave the students police badges of their own, and explained why hers is sporting some special numbers.

Buffalo Police will wear Officer Lehner’s badge number 2469, for 30 days after his funeral.

The students, who also made cards for Shield, said the thought process behind the gesture is pretty simple.

“It makes them happy. Because the more cards you get… you spread your joy,” said fourth grader Jalea Lofton-Parker.

Lt. Allen delivered some of the cards to Officer Lehner’s visitation at the Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home in Hamburg Monday, and brought the reminder to the Buffalo Police Department.