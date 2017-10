TOWN OF GAINESVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Wethersfield man was killed in a utility vehicle accident on Saturday night.

The Wyoming County Sheriff’s office says Jesse Caudill, 36, was traveling on an abandoned railroad bed with two other people when the incident occurred.

According to authorities, the operator lost control and drove over an embankment. That’s when Caudill was ejected from the vehicle and killed.

The Sheriff’s office is investigating the incident.