Man shot in Jamestown Sunday evening

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man was hospitalized after a Sunday evening shooting in Jamestown.

Around 7:30 p.m., Jamestown police responded to a shooting on Barrows St.

The victim was found inside a residence after reportedly being shot while in the front yard.

He was taken to a hospital for a non-life threatening injury.

Police say the shooting was intentional, and not a random act of violence.

Anyone with information on the shooting can call police at 483-7537, or leave an anonymous tip at 483-8477 or leave one at the Tips 411 app.