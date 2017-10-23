McDemott Monday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- For the second straight season the Bills have a 4-2 record but this time it feels much different. Will it end differently? The next 10 games will provide the answer to that question. Head Coach Sean McDermott took questions from the media one day after the team’s 30-27 win over Tampa Bay. Here are 4 notable quotes from today’s press conference:

Q: Over the next six weeks, I think you face five Pro Bowl quarterbacks. How much of that do you take into effect when you mention looking at the numbers in the secondary? Is that a consideration too, that you might need reinforcements there for the upcoming opponents?

A: It is, I mean biggest picture right now really is that we continue to grow, evolve and prepare ourselves for whatever may be down the road. Who knows what that is, exactly, because things seem to change week-to-week around this league. That said, the schedule, [I] faced a similar schedule, if not almost exactly the same schedule a year ago in Carolina, so I know what type of schedule this is. It’s a tough, competitive schedule, like all schedules are, this one in particular. A lot of big tests ahead, and right now, we’re just trying to take it one day at a time and continue to grow and improve every day.

Q: What concerns do you have given the fact that your defense has given up something like 712 yards passing over the last two games? And how much of a concern is that, do you attribute that to anything?

A: Well, it is a concern; I don’t take those things lightly. We’ve got to look at everything. From what we’re doing schematically, personnel, and that starts with me and making sure we’re doing the right things there practice wise as well. We’ve got to make sure we’ve got some things buttoned up on that end, and we continue to affect the quarterback. Quarterbacks drive this league, and we have to do a good job of affecting quarterbacks.

Q: I saw, even you, in getting the crowd up, it seems like your whole team is very aware of how much that crowd can affect a game possibly. I’ll tell you [in] my four years of sidelining [games], [that] was some of the loudest crowd I’ve witnessed yesterday. How much of an impact can that be for you, and how much was it yesterday?

A: Playing here, and number one, I’ve told you before I’ve come in here as an opponent, and it’s not easy to play here. Being on the other side of it now, I can’t tell you how much we appreciate the support of the fans. From everyone in the RV lot to where they park in the backyards of the houses that line Big Tree [Road] and Abbott [Road], it’s a unique setting. It’s so unique, that it’s refreshing in a way, the fans get into it in the things that go on in the parking lots, some of which I don’t even know about. Like I said before, they’re special, and we sincerely appreciate their support.

Q: You guys are 4-2, top of the division in the playoff picture, why does this team have that underdog mentality every week, and speaking of players, they feel it? I’m wondering if you feel that way and if so, how does this team that has a winning record feel like it’s back is always against the wall?

A: I don’t know if I have an exactly [right] answer on that, I just think that’s probably more of what’s been said about these guys outside of this building. What was said in preseason, where we’re tanking, all along we said we’re building a team and not tanking. I think that guys they embrace that, they embrace that underdog mentality, that underdog role, and honestly, I think that’s how they approach every week. Like I’ve said, and you heard me say this in the locker room yesterday, there’s guys that have been told they’re not good enough by other teams. I know this, I’ll take them on my team any day of the week.