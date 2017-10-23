McDermott praises, criticizes Bills after victory against Tampa Bay

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott spoke after Sunday’s win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

On Monday, the coach started off his conference by giving an update on injured players on the team. Here’s a breakdown of what he said:

Jordan Poyer (Safety) – Day-to-day due to his knee. Early signs are positive.

E.J. Gaines (Cornerback) – Day-to-day

McDermott went on the praise the Bills, saying the greatest part about them is that they are unified by everything they do.

That being said, he also had some criticism for the team:

Bills have allowed 300 yd passers the last 2 week. Sean McDermott “i don’t take that lightly” — Josh Reed (@4JoshReed) October 23, 2017

Near the end of his conference, McDermott embraced the underdog role.

“Before the season we were told we were tanking, but we were building a team, not tanking,” McDermott said.