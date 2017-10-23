McDermott praises, criticizes Bills after victory against Tampa Bay

By Published:

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott spoke after Sunday’s win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

On Monday, the coach started off his conference by giving an update on injured players on the team. Here’s a breakdown of what he said:

  • Jordan Poyer (Safety) – Day-to-day due to his knee. Early signs are positive.
  • E.J. Gaines (Cornerback) – Day-to-day

McDermott went on the praise the Bills, saying the greatest part about them is that they are unified by everything they do.

That being said, he also had some criticism for the team:

Near the end of his conference, McDermott embraced the underdog role.

“Before the season we were told we were tanking, but we were building a team, not tanking,” McDermott said.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s