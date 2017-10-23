NCCC offering in-state tuition rates to students affected by hurricanes for remainder of school year

SANBORN, N.Y. (WIVB) – Students from Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands who have been displaced by recent hurricanes will be able to study at Niagara County Community College for the remainder of this school year at in-state tuition rates.

The NCCC Board of Trustees voted at an October meeting to extend the resident tuition rates for students from Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands who were displaced and unable to return home as a result of either Hurricane Maria or Hurricane Irma.

Earlier this month, the SUNY Board of Trustees extended in-state tuition for its 29 SUNY campuses for both students fleeing the devastation and students from Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands who are already enrolled.

It is anticipated that the community college campuses in New York State will follow suit, NCCC said in a press release Monday.

