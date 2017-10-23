Officials: Suspect bites off deputy’s finger tip

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Washington County, Oregon officials say a deputy’s finger tip was bitten off by a man early Monday morning.

Officers responded to the Belleau Woods Apartments at 14960 SW Tracy Ann Court in Aloha just before 3 a.m. to reports that a man was assaulting his pregnant girlfriend. When they arrived, several uncooperative family members tried to push deputies out, they say.

As deputies were trying to detain the suspect, Erik Rodriguez-Reyes, 24, they say he spit at them and bit two of them.

One deputy had minor injuries and was treated at the scene. The other was transported to the hospital because the tip of his finger had been bitten off.

Rodriguez-Reyes faces an array of charges.

