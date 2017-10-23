Over 80 SPCA therapy dogs offering comfort at Officer Lehner’s wake

Related Coverage Calling hours Monday and Tuesday for Officer Lehner, funeral Wednesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – As thousands of people visit Lakeside Memorial Funeral home on Monday and Tuesday for the calling hours for Officer Craig Lehner, the SPCA Paws for Love program will offer comfort to those grieving.

More than 80 SPCA Paws for Love therapy dogs will be on hand at the funeral home during Lehner’s wake.

The volunteers- dogs and their humans- will be working one-hour shifts at the funeral home during calling hours, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. The volunteers are trained to look for signs of fear, disinterest, or discomfort on the part of those present, a press release from the SPCA said Monday.

They’re also trained not to approach other working dogs or K-9s.

“Scientifically, petting a therapy animal has been proven to lower blood pressure and release a person’s dopamine, serotonin, and oxytocin levels which can boost mood, while reducing high cortisol levels that create stress,” a press release on the SPCA Serving Erie County’s website said.

