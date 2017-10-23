Police preparing for funeral service for Officer Craig Lehner

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Buffalo Police are expecting Wednesday will be a very emotional day as they will be laying fellow BPD member, Officer Craig Lehner, to rest.

Officer Lehner’s body was found in the Niagara River six days ago after he disappeared in the water while doing a routine training exercise with the department’s underwater rescue team.  Agencies from across the state and in Canada spent five days looking for the 9 year veteran of the department, finding him near Strawberry Island. Police are investigating what exactly happened that afternoon. They tell us the investigation will really ramp up next week.

Officer Lehner, 34, will be buried in Forest Lawn Cemetery.  His funeral services are being held at Key Bank Center on Wednesday, October 25, at 10am. Police are expecting 5,000 to 10,000 uniformed members to attend the services and thousands of community members to line the streets to pay their respects.

Police are asking members of the public to line up on Delaware Avenue from Niagara Square to Delavan to see the procession leading from the arena to the cemetery.  Police expect that’ll begin around 11:30am Wednesday.

Those attending are asked to use public transportation as parking will be limited.

Officer Lehner’s main duty on BPD was with the K-9 unit. His partner, a German Shepherd named Shield, will be part of the procession into the arena, following the casket inside.  Prior to becoming a police officer, Lehner served in the military.  A 21-gun salute will be taking place at Forest Lawn on Wednesday afternoon.

Street Closures 6am wed until early afternoon

  • Delavan between Delaware and main
  • Main between Canisius college and Delavan
  • Ohio from Ganson to Michigan
  • Erie into Erie basin marina used for parking of police cars.
  • Intermittent closures on Delaware from Niagara Square to Forest Lawn. Complete closure during procession around 11/11:30am

