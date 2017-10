BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A new survey reveals people are bored at work.

The Office Team staffing poll of about 700 workers and managers found the average employee is bored for about 10.5 hours per week.

That adds up to 68 days each year.

40 percent also said they would quit their jobs because of boredom.

Men, along with their employees between the ages of 18 and 34, ranked as the most bored on the job.