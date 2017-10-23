Rochester judge Leticia Astacio denied bail, ordered back to jail

WROC Published:
Judge Leticia Astacio has been denied bail after being arrested on a bench warrant or missing a hearing related to a DWI conviction. (WROC)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) – Rochester City Court Judge Leticia Astacio is back behind bars.

On Monday, Astacio appeared in front of Judge Stephen Aronson to face arraignment for allegedly violating the terms of her probation from a DUI conviction last year. According to court documents, Astacio visited del Lago Casino in Seneca County on Oct 15. without permission from her probation officer. This comes after she was accused of another unapproved visit to del Lago in September.

While the violations are pending, the judge decided to place Astacio in jail without bail for not receiving permission from her probation officer to leave Monroe County.

Ontario County Assistant District Attorney Zach Maurer said Judge Aronson can make the decision to hold a defendant on a case-by-case basis.

“It’s easy to speculate that at this point we have seen multiple violations, while there was already an original violation still pending,” said Maurer. “I would suspect that played into his decision.”

Astacio’s attorney said she did in fact get permission.

“My client had permission to leave the county,” said defense attorney Gregory Salmon. “Where my client goes after she leaves the county is not something she needs permission for. My client left the county with permission so what are we doing this for?”

Salmon said he is submitting a bail application immediately.

Astacio will be in jail until her next hearing on Nov. 3.

