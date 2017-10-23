Trump awards Capt. Gary Rose the Medal of Honor

(CBS) – President Donald Trump is awarding Capt. (Ret.) Gary Rose with the Medal of Honor for conspicuous gallantry in an East Room ceremony at the White House on Monday.

Capt. Rose is being honored for voluntarily risking his life on multiple occasions during combat operations while serving as a medic with the 5th Special Forces Group in enemy-controlled territory during the Vietnam War in September of 1970.

While his unit was engaged with a much larger force deep in enemy-controlled territory, Rose repeatedly ran into line of enemy fire to provide critical medical aid to his fellow soldiers, using his own body on one occasion to shield a wounded soldier from harm

Monday’s event honoring the war hero is the first since the ongoing controversy surrounding Mr. Trump’s contacting of Gold Star families or the loved ones of fallen soldiers. The details revolving around his contacts with the families of soldiers killed in an ambush in Niger have sparked a feud with Florida Congresswoman Frederica Wilson.

Mr. Trump presented his first Medal of Honor back in July to an Army medic from Michigan who risked his life multiple times to rescue Vietnam War comrades.

