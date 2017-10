Related Coverage Blue pumpkins sell out at fundraiser for Officer Craig Lehner’s family

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – WNY Heroes is selling t-shirts to honor Buffalo Police Officer Craig Lehner.

The t-shirts are available only at Park Avenue Imprints, 2955 South Park Avenue in Lackawanna.

Men’s and women’s short sleeved t-shirts are $15, long sleeves are $17.

All proceeds from the sales of the shirts will benefit the family of Officer Lehner through WNY Heroes.

For more information, visit www.parkavenueimprints.com.