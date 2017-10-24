2 men charged with stealing from Sardinia farmer’s market

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Following several thefts at a Sardinia farmer’s market, two men have been arrested.

Matthew Solomon, 33, of Tonawanda, and James Thaler, 41, of Buffalo, were accused of taking cash and merchandise.

The Erie County Sheriff’s office says they were caught stealing on surveillance video.

Solomon was charged with Petit Larceny and Criminal Trespassing. Thaler faces the same charges, along with Criminal Mischief.

Solomon was taken to the Erie County Holding Center pending arraignment. Thaler posted $250 bail and was released from the holding center.

