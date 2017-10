BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three vehicles were involved in a crash near Bailey and Northland avenues.

According to Buffalo police, a vehicle struck another vehicle before striking a parked vehicle.

The two drivers involved, who were only identified as women, were taken to ECMC with what appear to be non-life threatening injuries.

The parked vehicle had nobody inside of it at the time.

No one has been charged with a crime.