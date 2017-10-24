Boil water order lifted for Village of Fredonia, Town of Pomfret

By Published:

FREDONIA, N.Y. (WIVB) – The water in the Village of Fredonia and Town of Pomfret is safe to drink.

The Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services lifted the boil water order that had been in effect since Saturday at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday for all customers served by the Village of Fredonia water supply.

Water samples collected on Oct. 21 and 23 from the affected areas show that the water is safe to drink and can now be used for all purposes.

The Village of Fredonia had a major water main leak on Oct. 21 that was repaired the same day. However, due to a loss of pressure in the system, a boil water order was placed into effect as a precaution, a statement from the Department of Health said.

 

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s