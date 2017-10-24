Boil water order lifted for Village of Fredonia, Town of Pomfret

FREDONIA, N.Y. (WIVB) – The water in the Village of Fredonia and Town of Pomfret is safe to drink.

The Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services lifted the boil water order that had been in effect since Saturday at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday for all customers served by the Village of Fredonia water supply.

Water samples collected on Oct. 21 and 23 from the affected areas show that the water is safe to drink and can now be used for all purposes.

The Village of Fredonia had a major water main leak on Oct. 21 that was repaired the same day. However, due to a loss of pressure in the system, a boil water order was placed into effect as a precaution, a statement from the Department of Health said.