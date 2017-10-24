Flags at government buildings across state to be flown half-staff to honor Officer Lehner

NEW YORK (WIVB) – While Officer Craig Lehner is laid to rest Wednesday, flags at state government buildings around the state will be flown at half-staff.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo gave the half-staff orders Tuesday.

“This exceptional law enforcement officer, who was taken from us far too soon, will always be remembered in Western New York and beyond,” Cuomo said in a statement. “The family of New York grieves for Officer Craig Lehner, who devoted his life to serving and protecting the people of this state, and asks that everyone keep his loved ones and colleagues in their prayers during this difficult time.”

The Peace Bridge and Niagara Falls will also be lit blue in honor of Officer Lehner.

