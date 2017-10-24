Hamburg billboard urging Gov. Cuomo to sign bill stopping psych center merger

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — A new billboard at five corners in Hamburg may catch your attention.

It’s a last-ditch effort to stop the merger between the Western New York Children’s Psych Center in West Seneca and the Buffalo Psychiatric Center.

It reads “Governor Cuomo, sign the bill, save the children.”

Assemblyman Mickey Kearns unveiled the billboard on Monday, alongside advocates of the West Seneca facility.

They want Gov. Cuomo to sign a bill that would stop the merger.

“We are taking children, 16 and 17-year-olds out of the criminal justice system, out of that and putting them with other children, so if we’re doing it in the criminal justice system, we can’t do it in the mental health system,” Kearns said.

The billboard will stay up through Sunday. The petition drive to stop the merger will end that same day.

So far, 15,000 signatures have been collected.

