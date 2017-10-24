Lawmakers in Niagara County hope to change the way speed limits are set

PENDLETON, N.Y. (WIVB) – Some lawmakers in Niagara County want to change the way speed limits are set on state and county roads, giving more power back to local leaders- a move some believe could save lives.

Communities can’t set the speed limit in school zones on a state or county road.

The speed limit by Starpoint High School is 40 mph, because the state DOT has control of the speed limits on county roads.

A bill submitted in the state legislature would let counties and DOT share in the responsibility of setting speed limits in school zones.