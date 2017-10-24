Lockport Police make arrest in Oct. 13 shooting

By Published:
PHOTO/Lockport Police

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) – Lockport Police have arrested a suspect in a shooting on Orchard Street earlier this month.

Lockport Police, with the assistance of New York State Police and the U.S. Marshals located and arrested Javonte Epps Fisher in connection with the Oct. 13 shooting on Tuesday. He has been charged with second degree attempted murder and second degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Epps-Fisher was arraigned in Lockport City Court and transported to Niagara County Jail.

The investigation started when a man with a gunshot wound walked into the emergency room at Eastern Niagara Hospital on Oct. 13.

 

