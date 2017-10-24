Man who attempted to rob Lockport hospital gets five years’ probation

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) – The man who attempted to rob the emergency room at Eastern Niagara Hospital has been sentenced.

Adam Kibler has been sentenced to five years’ probation for attempted robbery. He has already served nine months in jail and entered drug rehabilitation.

In May 2016, Kibler brought two rifles and a fake bomb to the ENH emergency room, demanding opiates. The weapons were determined to be fake.

Kibler pleaded guilty to the charge in February.

If he violates the terms of his probation, he could face seven years in prison.

