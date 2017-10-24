Officers from outside agencies showing support for Officer Lehner, BPD

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — Officers from agencies across the nation are arriving in Buffalo as they’re showing their support for Officer Craig Lehner and all the members of the Buffalo Police department.

“It’s what we do,” said Sheriff Jim Voutour from the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office. “We take care of each other.”

Upwards of ten thousand law enforcement agency members are expected to attend Officer Craig Lehner’s funeral service and the wake.

“It’s hard when law enforcement loses a brother,” said Trooper Jim O’Callaghan from the New York State Police. “Whether they’re with your agency or another and in this case, it’s Buffalo Police, we come together.”

During Wednesday’s procession and service, outside agencies, including those from NY State Police, are stepping up and performing duties around the city – duties usually covered by Buffalo Police – so all members of BPD can attend Officer Lehner’s funeral ceremony.

“The unity is strong no matter what uniform you’re wearing,” said Trooper O’Callaghan. “You come together as a family and you will help each other no matter what it takes to get the job done.”

“We feel we owe whatever we can to the Buffalo Police and Officer Lehner’s family,” said Jim Speyer, the Assistant Chief of Police for Cheektowaga.

The uniforms for officers around the state might look a little different as they’re all covering their badges right now, as they’re mourning, remembering, and honoring Officer Lehner.

“We don’t know him but in a sense, we feel like we did know  because we know the sacrifices and what they put on the line,” said Sheriff Voutour. “It hits us and hurts us to go to these funerals.”

 

