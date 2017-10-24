Pastor reflects on fallen officer ahead of funeral service

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Thousands are expected to attend the funeral of Buffalo Police Officer Craig Lehner on Wednesday.

Officiating the service will be Pastor David Beutel of Redeemer Lutheran Church in North Tonawanda, who says Lehner accomplished plenty in his 34 years.

“It seems like everything he’s done has some connection with other people, right. And it’s to help them,” said Beutel.

Beutel says Lehner’s service in the military and with the police department should serve as an inspiration.

“Just an awesome person. Somebody that god created and certainly I think he really did live out a life, and was always thinking of others,” Beutel added.

Lehner, who in addition to working in the department’s K-9 unit, was a member of the department’s Underwater Recovery Team.

He was dive training in the Niagara River earlier this month when he disappeared. Multiple agencies searched for days before his body was found.

His tragic death has touched so many in the community.

Beutel hopes that people will see something in Lehner that will inspire, and perhaps spark a transformation in their own lives.

“Don’t become bitter, become better. And maybe that sums it up. And what can you do to be better. You see things in Craig, what was really good,” Beutel said.

Lehner’s funeral service will be held at Key Bank Center on Wednesday at 10 a.m.