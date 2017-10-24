Police: Man leaves crash scene after driving drunk

By Published:

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — City of Tonawanda police say a drunk man crashed his truck and left the scene on Monday night.

According to officials, Amherst resident Sergey Busko, 33, crashed into Clinton Park around 10 p.m.

His truck became hung up on a concrete park bench. After police say he left the scene, they say Busko was found hiding behind a dumpster at the Cash for Cans store on Broad St.

According to officers, Busko had been driving while more than twice the legal limit for alcohol.

He faces charges of DWI, Aggravated DWI, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Imprudent Speed and Driving On a Parkway.

Busko was held on $250 bail.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s