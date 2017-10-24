Police: Man leaves crash scene after driving drunk

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — City of Tonawanda police say a drunk man crashed his truck and left the scene on Monday night.

According to officials, Amherst resident Sergey Busko, 33, crashed into Clinton Park around 10 p.m.

His truck became hung up on a concrete park bench. After police say he left the scene, they say Busko was found hiding behind a dumpster at the Cash for Cans store on Broad St.

According to officers, Busko had been driving while more than twice the legal limit for alcohol.

He faces charges of DWI, Aggravated DWI, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Imprudent Speed and Driving On a Parkway.

Busko was held on $250 bail.