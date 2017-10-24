Pumpkinville offers family friendly fun for the fall season

GREAT VALLEY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Thousands of pumpkins are grown at Pumpkinville each year. It’s the oldest pumpkin farm in New York state and there’s plenty of pumpkins to pick and fall attractions to see.

“We start usually in early May plowing fields, planting by the end of May, and we harvested right up until yesterday,” said Dan Pawlowski, Pumpkinville owner.

“It’s pretty much a full time job getting ready,” said Diane Pawlowski, Pumpkinville owner.

With more than 25 acres of pumpkins, you’ll be sure to find the perfect one for decorating.

“It is Pumpkinville so that’s certainly what we’re built on but now we’ve expanded more from pumpkins to a family fun farm,” said Dan Pawlowski.

Pumpkinville has been around for almost 50 years, and each year it gets bigger and better. Several new attractions were added for this season like a “goat-el” for goats.

“We built that this summer and it’s been a big hit, all of the little goats love jumping up and down and running up and down the ramps and playing on it,” said Dan Pawlowski.

“We have a lot of different animals, people love to feed them, pet them, the pony is real popular, the donkey is really popular and you can certainly hear her when she wants attention,” said Diane Pawlowski, Pumpkinville owner.

Visitors can watch apples being presser into cider. You can also get homemade foods like pumpkin donuts, fudge, and butterscotch peanut butter.

“Pies are put together here, our donuts, all of our cookies are made from scratch,” said Dan Pawlowski, Pumpkinville owner.

The corn maze is 6 acres and if you haven’t had a chance to come to Pumpkinville yet you still have time. It’s open until Cctober 31st everyday from 9 am to 7 pm.

For more information, go to http://www.pumpkinville.com