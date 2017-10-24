Reed Between the Lines

BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB)- How many times did you say “typical Bills” during Sunday’s win over Tampa Bay? Probably more than once. When things go wrong, as they often have in the past, the “here we go again” instinct kick in.

However, more often than not this season they have bounced back when things don’t go their way. The “typical Bills” would have found a way to loss Sunday’s game. They also would have lost the game in Atlanta. Instead, they’ve made the big plays and found a way to win games because these aren’t the “typical Bills”.