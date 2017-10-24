Retired Buffalo firefighter discusses Officer Lehner’s impact on kids

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- For the kids who attended Buffalo United Front’s Family Fishing Days in the summer, Officer Craig Lehner was the cool guy with spiky hair and tattoos.

“They loved his tattoos. One of the things that the kids gravitated towards was the tattoos and the many tattoos that he had, but but he also had a great smile and he displayed that every time that he came out,” said Leonard Lane, a retired Buffalo firefighter and member of Buffalo United Front.

The organization aims to keep kids safe and educate families in the city of Buffalo. Lane said Lehner provided safety training during Family Fishing Days at Broderick Park for several years.

Every year, the kids felt a connection to Officer Lehner.

“He connected it right down to their level,” he said of the nine year BPD veteran.

Lane said news of Lehner’s death hit him both as a member of Buffalo United Front and as a retired first responder.

Lehner’s body was recovered from the Niagara River Tuesday, Oct. 17 after a five day search. The member of BPD’s Underway Recovery Team was doing routine training in the Niagara River Friday, Oct. 13 when he went missing.

Thousands are expected to attend Officer Lehner’s funeral Wednesday at the KeyBank Center.