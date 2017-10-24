Roswell Park working to bring awareness to breast cancer screening

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — 1 in 8 — that’s a woman’s chance of being diagnosed with breast cancer.

The good news this morning is that the rates of death from the disease have significantly decreased over the years.

Doctor Marie Quinn from Roswell Park Cancer Institute joined News 4 on Wake Up to show us how Western New Yorkers can practice early prevention.

October is known as “Breast Cancer Awareness Month” — from the NFL to pumpkins — virtually everything is pink to remind women who are in the recommended age bracket to make their mammogram appointments and to practice self care.

Doctor Quinn spoke with News 4 about how technology to detect cancer has evolved over the years.

She says even if you’re nervous or scared to make an appointment, call Roswell. It’s so important to be screened, you could save your own life.

For more information about mammography and breast cancer early detection, or to schedule an appointment, call the experts at Roswell Park Cancer Institute at 1-877 ASK RPCI (1-877-275-7724) or go to roswellpark.org/womenshealth.