Sabres shut out Red Wings, pick up first victory at home

Buffalo records 1-0 win over Detroit.

Buffalo Sabres goalie Robin Lehner (40) makes a glove save during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Vancouver Canucks, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Sabres have snapped their winless streak at home, beating Detroit 1-0 on Tuesday evening.

After a scoreless first period, the Sabres struck for their only goal on the night when Benoit Pouliot wrapped around the net for his second of the season.

Victor Antipin and Taylor Fedun also recorded assists on the score, it was Antipin’s first career NHL point.

Robin Leher was impressive in net for Buffalo, facing 32 shots in the shut out, it is the sixth of his career

Buffalo is back on the ice Wednesday night, they visit the Columbus Blue Jackets.

