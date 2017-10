SAN ANTONIO, Texas (WIVB) — Women aren’t the only ones taking spa days.

A growing number of men are wanting to make trips to the spa, but don’t feel comfortable.

A spa in San Antonio is changing that, calling itself a medical man cave.

Restore Men’s Health offers everything from botox to hair restoration, even vasectomies.

Owners of the spa say the response has been overwhelmingly positive, and women are even booking appointments for their partners.