Study authored by UB graduate says A.D.H.D. rarely begins in adulthood

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A new study by a former University at Buffalo graduate student suggests that adult-onset A.D.H.D. is rare, if it exists at all.

The paper, published Friday in the American Journal of Psychiatry raises questions about whether certain symptoms are related to this disorder.

Years ago, researchers identified what they believe is an adult version of Attention Deficit Disorder, or a restless inability to concentrate that develops spontaneously later in life.

Dr. Greg Fabiano is a Research Professor at the University at Buffalo in Counseling, School and Educational Psychology.

He says this new study could change how the disorder is diagnosed. He said, “The adults that are showing up in psychologists office saying, “I have A.D.H.D. may have problems with inattention or hyperactivity and those should be treated, but it may not be A.D.H.D.”

The project started in 1994. It put kids diagnosed with A.D.H.D. and non-diagnosed kids in the same classroom for comparison purposes.

The study found that of the “controlled” kids, only 12 percent would go on to develop the disorder later on.

The researchers found that the “A.D.H.D.” in all but five cases most likely stemmed from other causes: Including marijuana use, depression and anxiety.

Dr. Fabiano said, “It found people that had active substance-use disorders had some of the attentive and impulsive behaviors that could be seen as A.D.H.D. if you didn’t know that substance use disorder was going on.”

In recent years, the number of people in the U.S. Being treated with prescription medication for the disorder has grown dramatically. It’s something that might be examined with this study.

Dr. Fabiano said, “I think it’s always a concern when you talk about psychoactive medication being over-prescribed. There’s no question that there can be diversion of those medications for inappropriate reasons and I think that’s something everybody has to be very mindful about.”

The new report was led by Margaret Sibley who was a graduate student at the University at Buffalo.

Dr. Fabiano says if people have concerns about about their attention or concentration,whether it’s considered A.D.H.D. or not, doctors should always find a way to help them.

To look at the study in full, you can find it here.