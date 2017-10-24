Sweet Home Middle School receives threatening call

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) – On Tuesday afternoon, Sweet Home Middle School received an anonymous phone call threatening to harm the building Wednesday, superintendent Anthony Day wrote in a post on the district’s website.

The district is cooperating fully with the Town of Amherst Police Department, Day added.

The school will maintain normal business operations Tuesday and Wednesday.

“We do not have reason to believe that the threat is credible and, under their advisement, have decided to maintain normal business operations today and tomorrow,” the statement said. “Nonetheless, we take all threats of this nature seriously and respond accordingly. “

There will be a continued police presence on the middle school campus throughout Tuesday afternoon and early evening. On Wednesday morning, police will conduct a sweep of the middle school to ensure the safety of the building before students’ arrival.

As students enter the building, they will have their backpacks and bags checked.

A police presence will remain in place on campus during the day. As an extra precaution, Amherst and Tonawanda Police Departments will also maintain an increased police presence at all of the district’s other schools on Wednesday.

“Please know that the safety of our students and staff is paramount,” Day said. “Although we believe an actual threat is remote, it is always the right decision to err on the side of safety and take every precaution in such matters. Should the circumstances warrant, I will provide more information as it becomes available.”