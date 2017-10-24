Tom Golisano not paying tax payment on lakefront home due to too many geese

ROCHESTER, NY – Here on Canandaigua Lake, Tom Golisano isn’t worrying about neighbors, but geese. 50 to 200 of them can end up on his property at any given time

Golisano has his $90,000 school tax checks written, dated, and covered –just not delivered.

“I can’t use my property the way it’s situated now with this geese problem. I have this huge tax bill I have to pay every year,” said Golisano.

His solution? Since he does not live at his Canadaigua Lake home 24/7; he could hire someone to live on the property and chase the geese away. But he would want the Town of Bristol to foot the bill. They won’t.

“But I’d have to pay for it. And I don’t think I should have to do that. The least I should do is subtract it from my tax bill,” he said.

“Besides the unwelcome visits, these “guests” are leaving behind a little.. gift. And Golisano is saying it’s becoming a health hazard.

“Either going into the water or just staying on the property aggregated in large amounts like that,” Golisano explained.

Having tried just about everything to get rid of the geese with no luck; he reached out to the Town of Bristol and the DEC. They supposedly had no other solution to the problem. Golisano adds, because the Town of Bristol won’t help – he’s fighting back.

“I think I’ve done a lot for this community and these small towns have continued to stick it to me. And I think it’s time that changed,” stated Golisano.

If Golisano continues to hold his school tax payment, he risks foreclosure. However, when News 8 asked him, he says he does not foresee that happening.

The Naples Superintendent said in a statement, if there are unpaid school taxes – the county would then be responsible to collect.

Dan Marshall, Town Supervisor for South Bristol, released the following statement on the issue:

The town is aware of Mr. Golisano’s problem and we sympathize with him. We have had several conversations and contacted both the DEC and the Canandaigua Lake Watershed Council on his behalf. Neither were able to provide an effective solution to the issue. The Geese are protected, so there are few options that can be taken. We are not sure if his issue is unique or if there are others on the lake. We intend to poll the other towns that boarder the lake to get an assessment on how prevalent the issue is.