Up to $10,000 offered for info in theft of six handguns from Rochester arms dealer

By Published:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) have offered a joint reward of $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for stealing firearms from a federally licensed firearms dealer in Rochester.

Sometime between the hours of 5:15 p.m. on Oct. 5 and 9:50 a.m. Oct. 6, someone burglarized Turnpike Lodge Guns and Gear and stole six handguns.

Turnpike Lodge is located at 2140 Routes 5 and 30 in the Town of Seneca.

The investigation into the burglary is being conducted by the ATF and the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information about the burglary or the stolen firearms should contact ATF at 1-888-ATF-GUNS (888-283-4867), email ATFTips@atf.gov, or contact ATF through its web site at www.atf.gov/contact/atf-tips. Tips may also be submitted to ATF through the ReportIt® app, available on both Google Play and the Apple App Store, or by visiting www.reportit.com. All tips will be kept confidential.

