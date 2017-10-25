3 charged with drug, weapon possession in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Tuesday afternoon, three people were arrested following a search of a residence in Jamestown.

Jamestown and Lakewood-Busti police obtained a search warrant amid an investigation involving a burglary.

Authorities say the burglary took place in the Town of Busti.

When officers, who were assisted by the Jamestown Police SWAT team, got into the Hedges Ave. residence in Jamestown, they say they found three handguns, cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

Cindy Cunningham, 45, Anthony Cunningham, 39 and Maiker Anderson, 21 face the following charges:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance

Criminal Using Drug Paraphernalia

According to Jamestown police, the total weight of the cocaine found was nearly 30 grams.

Additional charges are expected. Anyone with more information can contact the police department’s anonymous tip line at 483-8477 or use the Tips 411 app.