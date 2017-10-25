Anchor Bar will open in Niagara Falls

By Published:

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – Niagara Falls is getting an Anchor Bar location.

The restaurant will be located inside the Holiday Inn on Buffalo Avenue and will be the eleventh location for the Buffalo-based chain.

The new location will be more than 5,000 sq. ft. and feature family dining as well as a sports bar stocked with flat-screens. The restaurant will also feature a breakfast menu- only offered at the Niagara Falls location and the location in the Buffalo Airport.

The restaurant will open Nov. 16 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 3:30 p.m.

It will be the first Anchor Bar location in Niagara County.

