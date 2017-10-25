Bills preparing for Khalil Mack, Raiders defense

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – According to reporters in Oakland, former UB standout Khalil Mack didn’t want to talk about returning to the Queen City for the first time since his stellar college career for the Bulls.

Mack, who was the fifth overall pick by the Raiders in the 2014 draft, has tormented offensive coordinators and quarterbacks since suiting up for the Silver and Black.

After four sacks his rookie year, the edge rusher burst onto the scene with 15 in 2015 and added 11 more to his destructive total in 2016.

The Bills learned how quickly he can wreck a game plan a year ago. Mack helped turned the tide in the Raiders’ comeback 38-24 win last season by forcing two turnovers late in the fourth quarter, including a strip-sack with about three minutes to go in the game.

“He’s a very talented player, he’s really good. I mean, everything I can say about him, you’ve heard already,” running back LeSean McCoy told reporters on Wednesday.

He continued, “We’ve just got to make sure we just know where he’s at at all times, give him the attention that he deserves. Last year, we did a good job on him, until that last quarter. He must’ve just, I don’t know, he woke up and just did his thing. Just maintaining [him], he’s going to make plays, he’s a good player. I think the objective is to have the least amount of successful plays for him as possible.”

Pro Football Focus ranks Mack as the third best edge rusher this season. He has 4.5 sacks through seven games.

“We have to be cautious of him at times and have a specific plan for him,” quarterback Tyrod Taylor said. “He’s definitely one of the elite pass rushers and just one of the elite defenders in today’s game.”