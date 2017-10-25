Canisius High School students pay their respects to Officer Lehner

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — “Standing on the sidewalk was the best we could do, holding up flags, and just paying our respect. But I was awestruck by everyone standing there silently,” said John Minogue, Canisius High School senior.

On this wet, dreary, and somber day 800 Canisius High School students, staff, and faculty lined both sides of Delaware Avenue for one final farewell as Officer Lehner’s funeral procession passed by.

“Watching the police cars go by as they stared back at us, some people in tears. Very emotional experience for me,” said Minogue.

Students watched in silence as police cars from both near and far took part in honoring an officer’s life that ended all too soon.

“Sometimes it’s hard to get 15, 16, 17 year olds to understand the big picture. And I think today it really showed how they quieted themselves down. Understanding the gravity of the situation and the loss that is felt today by the city,” said Rich Robbins, Canisius High School Head Football Coach and Assistant Athletic Director.

It’s a loss that hit close to home for students like John Minogue who has always wanted to serve, and says Officer Lehner’s legacy of service is driving him to do the same.

“I want to serve my country in anyway I can whether that be in the armed forces or back here on the home front as a police officer, a firemen, so it inspires me,” said Minogue.

“I’ve learned that when something awful happens it is always good to come together as one,” said William Lawley, Canisius High School senior.