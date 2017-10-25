Dozens of K-9 officers send off Officer Lehner with a final salute

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Dozens of K-9 officers from all over the United States and Canada lined the streets to send off Buffalo Police Officer Craig Lehner.

Lehner, a nine year veteran of the police department, has only been partnered with his German Shepherd, Shield, for 13 months, but the two had an intense bond, according to those who knew them best.

“It is devastating,” said Sergeant Scott Johnstone, the K-9 Unit Trainer from the Niagara Regional Police. “To hear any police officer in this situation is upsetting but this one hits really close to home.”

That’s because Officer Lehner and Shield received their training from Sgt. Johnstone. The two graduated from there in December 2016.

“He was awesome and put a lot of work into that team,” said Sgt. Johnstone.

The Canadian Commander says the bond between Shield and Ofc. Lehner is very common among K-9 pairs and that’s why so many units are in town, showing support for the fallen officer and his surviving partner.

“I think we have the best job in the world. We have a partner that is totally devoted to us and will do anything for us. Craig is one of our guys. He embodied what it means to be a K-9 handler.”

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s