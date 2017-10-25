Dozens of K-9 officers send off Officer Lehner with a final salute

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Dozens of K-9 officers from all over the United States and Canada lined the streets to send off Buffalo Police Officer Craig Lehner.

Lehner, a nine year veteran of the police department, has only been partnered with his German Shepherd, Shield, for 13 months, but the two had an intense bond, according to those who knew them best.

“It is devastating,” said Sergeant Scott Johnstone, the K-9 Unit Trainer from the Niagara Regional Police. “To hear any police officer in this situation is upsetting but this one hits really close to home.”

That’s because Officer Lehner and Shield received their training from Sgt. Johnstone. The two graduated from there in December 2016.

“He was awesome and put a lot of work into that team,” said Sgt. Johnstone.

The Canadian Commander says the bond between Shield and Ofc. Lehner is very common among K-9 pairs and that’s why so many units are in town, showing support for the fallen officer and his surviving partner.

“I think we have the best job in the world. We have a partner that is totally devoted to us and will do anything for us. Craig is one of our guys. He embodied what it means to be a K-9 handler.”