Dunkirk may experience brief, city-wide power outage

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Shortly before 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dunkirk police warned that there may be a city-wide power outage.
The outage is expected to last 15-30 minutes.
Police received this information from National Grid.
DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Shortly before 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dunkirk police warned that there may be a city-wide power outage.
The outage is expected to last 15-30 minutes.
Police received this information from National Grid.
WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.
Advertisement