Fallen officer remembered for his dedication and commitment to serving others

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– They came from across North America to say goodbye to Buffalo Police Officer Craig Lehner.

Lehner, 34, was eulogized as someone who committed himself to serving others.

Several thousand officers, along with relatives and elected officials attended the funeral service Wednesday at Key Bank Center in Buffalo.

It was an emotional farewell for the K-9 officer and police diver who served on the police force for nine years.

“Now it is time to lay our brother to rest,” said Dennis Richards, chief of detectives and the department’s protocol officer.

Lehner died in a police dive training accident in the Niagara River earlier this month. His body was recovered after a five day search.

“I will forever remember him as one of Buffalo’s finest,” said Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown.

“He was always striving to be even more effective at protecting lives and serving others,” Brown added.

Police Commissioner Daniel Derenda said Lehner was a skilled diver who brought smiles to officers.

“God took you from us much too soon. You will always be remembered. And you will forever remain part of our police family,” Derenda said.

Police officer Tommy Champion, Lehner’s partner for ten years, eulogized his friend this way.

“Let the memory of my friend, my partner, my brother not distress you. Not debilitate you. But instead, let it inspire you,” said Champion.

Lehner, who served in the military and later in law enforcement, was known for being dedicated and loyal.

“Craig was a great police officer. He was a great K-9 handler. He was a great soldier. And he was a great diver. But even more important, he was a great man,” said Det. Leo McGrath, commander of the department’s Underwater Recovery Team.

In addition to his duties on the police force, Lehner also served in the military.

“He lived his life without fear, and was determined to accomplish his goals and dreams,” said retired NY Army National Guard Sergeant Major Mark Sorrentino.