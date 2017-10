@4AngelaC: Officers start to arrive at Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home in Hamburg to pay their respects for officer Lehner Wednesday morning.

@nalinashairo4: Police drive by on Michigan and South Park while a woman puts blue pumpkins on the steps outside of Ballyhoo.

@4AngelaC: Large showing of support at Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home for Officer Lehner. Several police officers & veterans here.

@nalinashapiro4: 5,000-10,000 officers have begun lining up for fallen officer #craiglehner funeral at the Key Bank Center in Buffalo.

@christykern4 People are arriving at @KeyBankCtr for Officer Lehner's funeral. Our @news4buffalo photographer took this pic from the Canalside entrance.

@AliIngersoll4: A line is forming as civilians are waiting to go into Officer Lehner's funeral service.

@AliIngersoll4: K-9 officers are lining the streets outside of the arena. The sergeant who trained Ofc. Lehner and Shield says they had a great bond.

@4AngelaC: Procession underway, heading from Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home to KeyBank Center. Officer Lehner being laid to rest today.

@nalinoshapiro4: Thousands of officers are waiting for the procession to arrive at the KeyBank Center. #craiglehner @news4buffalo

@CallanGray4: A long line of officers from across NYS, US & Canada line Perry St. @news4buffalo.

@JennSchanz4: @news4buffalo photographer Rich Ersing took this at Perry & Michigan, where a group of women watch for funeral procession of Officer Lehner

@CallanGray4: Officers just told to standby at @KeyBankCtr @news4buffalo

@CallanGray4: Bagpipes escort Officer Lehner to @KeyBankCtr

@AliIngersoll4: Officers are taking Officer Lehner's casket inside the arena as officers outside salute

@CallanGray4: Officers salute fallen hero, K-9 Officer & Diver Craig Lehner @news4buffalo

@4AngelaC: Canisius High School honoring Officer Lehner and thanking him for his service as he is laid to rest today. @news4buffalo

@JennSchanz4: Procession for fallen Buffalo Police Officer Craig #Lehner. Photo taken by @news4buffalo photographer Rich Ersing

@nalinashapiro4: This is inside the program for the funeral of officer #craiglehner @news4buffalo

@nalinashapiro4: A page from officer #craiglehner funeral program @news4buffalo

@nalinashapiro4: Loyal K-9 Shield walks behind his fallen officers' casket draped in an American flag. What a powerful image. #craiglehner @shannshep4 (cred)

@AliIngersoll4: City officials are wearing blue Buffalo pins today as they're honoring Officer Craig Lehner

@MPerlman4: Flag hanging over North Avenue and Delaware. People showing support for #OfficerCraigLehner @news4buffalo

@JennSchanz4: Forest Lawn staff says this is the largest final commitment ceremony they've ever hosted @news4buffalo

@JennSchanz4: Officer #Lehner's official headstone will not arrive for weeks according to Forest Lawn @news4buffalo

@4AngelaC: 800 Canisius HS students lining up on Delaware Avenue to pay respects to Officer Lehner as they wait for procession to go by @news4buffalo

@4AngelaC: Procession going by Canisius HS on Delaware Ave. Hundreds of students, teachers & staff lining the street @news4buffalo