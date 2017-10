HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — A jackpot-winning TAKE 5 ticket was sold in Hamburg.

The ticket for the October 24 drawing was purchased at Lakeshore Mini Mart on Lakeshore Rd. It is worth $18,444.50.

The winning numbers for the Tuesday drawing were 03-12-18-25-30.

Three other top prize-winning tickets were sold in Elmont, Manhattan and the Bronx.

TAKE 5 drawings are televised every evening at 11:21 p.m.

Winning tickets must be cashed within one year of the drawing.