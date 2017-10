AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man has admitted to running a sex trafficking ring out of a motel.

Derek Harris, 23, pleaded guilty to charges of Sex Trafficking and Promoting Prostitution.

Harris confessed to running the illegal business out of the Boulevard Inn motel in Amherst.

The Erie County District Attorney’s office said his victims were as young as 14 years old.

Harris will be sentenced next month, and faces up to 25 years in prison.