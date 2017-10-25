Neighbor fights for signs and crosswalk after 9 year-old dies in bike accident

BUFFALO, N.Y (WIVB) — Neighbors are calling for more signs and a crosswalk near Busti and Jersey Avenue. People living in that area of buffalo say there needs to be more signage to protect people and drivers, especially after a 9-year-old boy was hit and killed after riding his bike in the street.

“Cars don’t recognize that this is a residential neighborhood they just barrel all the way down. Don’t even bother stopping at the stop sign,” said Elliott Velazquez who lives on Busti Avenue.

A stop sign sits at the corner of jersey and Busti Avenue, but Elliott Velazquez says something else is missing.

“Over 20 years living in this neighborhood and I remember when the signs used to exist. Over time they’ve gotten destroyed,” said Velazquez.

He wants to see a pedestrian crossing sign and crosswalk something he’s been fighting to get for years.

“Crossing guards have had issues with that they’ve spoken to me that why isn’t there crosswalk lines so we can safely cross the students when they go to school,” said Velazquez.

Now stuffed animals and a white bike sit at the corner of Jersey and Busti as a memorial for 9-year-old Shamsan Fadel.

“He was like a neighbor leader and trooper, always smiling,” said Velazquez.

Fadel was hit and killed while riding his bike in September. Police say he was hit after riding out in the street. The driver stopped and cooperated with police.

Velazquez knew Fadel as his neighbor and one of his students at School 3. He says he reached out to the city long before the accident involving Fadel.

“To what end when the city will start taking action. It’s simple signage, simple stripes on the street,” Velazquez.

Velazquez says a simple sign could save a life.

“I mean enough what’s it going to take another tragedy,” said Velazquez.

Velazquez says he’s working with Fadel’s family and his school on the petition. They’ll start collecting signatures this week and present the petition to the common council next month.